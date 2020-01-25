Boffeli, Case lead Lancers to Shootout win over Geneseo

Grace Boffeli and Presley Case have been playing together since the third grade.
They've been on two state championship teams and have both rewritten the North Scott record books.
Saturday, they both showcased their strengths to lead the Lancers to another win.
Boffeli and Case were named co-MVPs after North Scott beat Geneseo 67-51 in what was originally intended to be the nightcap of the IHMVCU Shootout, which was rescheduled to Assumption High School Saturday due to weather. Boffeli scored 29 points and grabbed 19 rebounds while Case had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
"It's going to be sad, the last showcase where we can perform together for the Quad-Cities," said Case, who is North Scott's all-time leader in assists. "It was fun, it was one of the closest games we've had, it was just a very aggressive game so it was fun to go out with that one."
With the win, Iowa ties the overall standings with Illinois 3-3, with Annawan and Davenport Central set to play the tiebreaker Thursday at Beyond the Baseline.
Already the school's career rebounds leader, Boffeli entered the night needing nine points to pass Karli Rucker as the school's all-time leading scorer. It didn't take long for her to reach that mark, a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left in the first quarter moving her past Rucker as Boffeli had 10 points in the frame, North Scott leading 20-7.
"It was on a free throw and I had no idea but when I went out to the bench, they informed me of what happened," said Boffeli, who now has 1,303 career points. "It's a great feeling, something I'll never forget and without my teammates, I'd be nowhere near where I'm at today."
However, Boffeli picked up two fouls as well and sat for the entire second quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
That allowed Geneseo to make its run.
With North Scott holding a 29-11 lead, the Maple Leafs closed out the final 5:22 of the half on a 17-5 run to cut the lead to 34-28 at halftime.
"What I really liked was we came, we got punched in the nose to start with ... then we came back and went at Boffeli and got her in foul trouble in the first half," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We didn't stop backing down. We played hard, we competed to the end. I loved that we were still playing until the end."
Geneseo's defense was a big key to the comeback, as a three-quarters court press caused the Lancers to turn the ball over six times in the quarter.
"We need games that test us, and then a little adversity, we had some adversity last night (a 55-45 win over Pleasant Valley) and then again tonight," North Scott head coach TJ Case said. "All in all, offensively, it is what it is but defensively, they have so many weapons over there it's hard to shut them down but I thought our girls really made them work."
Geneseo narrowed the gap even further as Maddi Barickman hit a 3 coming out of break to bring Geneseo to 34-31, but Sam Scott — who had 17 points — answered with a 3, sparking an 18-4 run that put North Scott back firmly in control.
Boffeli had a huge part in that, with 19 second-half points, including all 12 Lancer points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
"She's a Division I athlete who works harder offensively to post up than I've ever seen a high school girl go. I can't say enough good things about Grace Boffeli," Hardison said. "She's phenomenal, that's why they've won two state championships and I think they're the favorite again to get this one and now I'm going to be their biggest fan."
Barickman finished with 16 points to lead the Maple Leafs while freshman Danielle Beach scored 12 and Ali Rapps had 10.
For TJ Case, a win like Saturday's has a little extra meaning, watching Boffeli and Case grow up together and then get recognized at center court following the game, presented with game balls from tournament director Gary Thrapp.
"That's awful fun to watch," Case said. "They're a special group. They've grown up together and it's going to be tough to see them break apart but we're just enjoying this one game at a time."