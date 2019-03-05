The honors continue to roll in for Grace Boffeli.
Last week, the North Scott junior was named Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and was named the captain of the Class 4A all-tournament team after leading the Lancers to their second Class 4A state title in three years.
This week begins with Boffeli being named a first team all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, released Tuesday morning.
After being voted to the second team last year, Boffeli averaged a MAC-best 18.0 points per game and added 10.9 rebounds this season as the Lancers finished 22-3. Boffeli scored a game-high 24 points in a 50-49 win over Marion in the state title game Saturday in Des Moines.
Boffeli was one of eight players named to the top team in Class 4A that included Iowa signee Megan Meyer of Mason City, UAB commit Caitlynn Daniels of Cedar Rapids Xavier and UNI commit Kayba Laube from Marion.
West Des Moines Valley senior and Maryland commit Zoe Young was named Miss Basketball after leading the Tigers to a Class 5A championship.
Boffeli was one of 11 players from the Quad-Cities area recognized on an all-state team.
She was joined by teammates Presley Case and Rylie Rucker. Case was named to the second team in 4A after averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds. Rucker, a four-year starter and two-time state champion, was voted to the third team after averaging 7.5 points per game.
Central DeWitt freshman Taylor Veach was also selected to the third team in Class 4A after averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sabers.
Pleasant Valley senior Carli Spelhaug was voted to the second team in Class 5A. Spelhaug averaged 15.7 points per game and led the MAC with 93 steals for the 21-1 Spartans, who won their third straight MAC title.
Bettendorf senior Kylie Wroblewski was named to the third team in Class 5A after averaging 16.6 points and a Class 5A-best 11.7 rebounds per game.
Louisa-Muscatine sophomore Kylee Sanders was named to the second team in Class 3A after scoring 19.4 points per game and adding 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game. Camanche senior Madi Parson was voted to the third team after averaging 12.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
Wilton senior Kortney Drake was selected to the third team in Class 2A after scoring 15.9 points per game and adding 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Bellevue Marquette junior Tori Michel made the second team in Class 1A. Named to the Class 1A all-tournament team after helping the Mohawks reach the state semifinals, Michel averaged 10.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Easton Valley senior Sadie Zaruba was named to the third team in Class 1A after leading her team in points per game (17.7), rebounds (194), assists (70), steals (65) and blocks (46).
Young, regarded as a top-30 recruit in the 2019 class, was selected as Miss Basketball in a vote among coaches and sportswriters. She averaged 24.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the 20-5 Tigers.