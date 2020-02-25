Boffeli enjoys state sendoff as No. 1 Lancers cruise in regional final

Keokuk tried doubling and triple teaming Boffeli but the passes were in the perfect spot or Boffeli had excellent position. The Lady Chiefs (18-4) simply had no answer for, perhaps, the best player in Iowa.

Case, in particular, was on the money with her feeds, racking up seven assists in the first half with six of them going to Boffeli. Case finished with six points, nine assists and three steals for the winners.

Case, who has been along side Boffeli for this successful stretch for the Lancers, said even though North Scott is making its third trip to Des Moines in four years, the team never took anything for granted.

The Lancers have been ranked No. 1 all season in Class 4A and improved to 23-0 with the win. North Scott will play next Tuesday in a state quarterfinal game as the top seed.

"This is always an awesome feeling," Case said of the accomplishment. "But it is the playoffs and you never know so we came out and played really hard from the beginning. We are a tough team to beat when we play that way, especially on defense. I am really proud of everyone and we've earned this."

And what about the passes that seemed to find Boffeli in the perfect spot every time?