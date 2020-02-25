Boffeli enjoys state sendoff as No. 1 Lancers cruise in regional final

ELDRIDGE — Grace Boffeli wanted to soak this in.
The North Scott senior had just helped lead the Lady Lancers to another state tournament by pouring in 38 points as her team defeated Keokuk, 66-27, in a Class 4A regional final at The Pit on Tuesday night.
But in her last game on a floor she has practically owned for the past four seasons and helped raise two state title banners, Boffeli spent most of the post-game taking pictures with every fan possible. She carried around the banner given to the Lancers as a state qualifier as her trophy.
Boffeli took pictures with many younger fans, especially younger girls. It is likely Boffeli is a hero to those Lancer fans and these moments will be precious memories years from now for those youngsters. It certainly is for Boffeli.
"This place is special and I can't believe these four years have flown by," Boffeli said. "I am sad this is my last game here but the support I have received has been unbelievable. The student section is great and these fans are tremendous. I am going to miss all of this."
It did not take long for Boffeli to put her stamp on her final game at The Pit. She scored 16 of North Scott's first 19 points and was getting great passes from Presley Case, Samantha Scott and Adriane Latham. Boffeli had 25 points and six rebounds by halftime as the hosts led 40-12 at the break.
Keokuk tried doubling and triple teaming Boffeli but the passes were in the perfect spot or Boffeli had excellent position. The Lady Chiefs (18-4) simply had no answer for, perhaps, the best player in Iowa.
Case, in particular, was on the money with her feeds, racking up seven assists in the first half with six of them going to Boffeli. Case finished with six points, nine assists and three steals for the winners.
Case, who has been along side Boffeli for this successful stretch for the Lancers, said even though North Scott is making its third trip to Des Moines in four years, the team never took anything for granted.
The Lancers have been ranked No. 1 all season in Class 4A and improved to 23-0 with the win. North Scott will play next Tuesday in a state quarterfinal game as the top seed.
"This is always an awesome feeling," Case said of the accomplishment. "But it is the playoffs and you never know so we came out and played really hard from the beginning. We are a tough team to beat when we play that way, especially on defense. I am really proud of everyone and we've earned this."
And what about the passes that seemed to find Boffeli in the perfect spot every time?
"I have played with Grace for so long that I have faith that no matter where I put (the passes), she is going to go up and get it. She's unstoppable down there," Case said.
North Scott's defense forced 15 turnovers in the first two quarters and held Keokuk to two field goals in the first half. Sydney Happel had a game-high four blocks for the Lancers coming off the bench while Brooke Kilburg and Reagan Schoening provided some tough defense for the hosts as well.
While Boffeli was the wrecking ball inside, junior Samantha Scott was the sharpshooter on the perimeter. Scott buried three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
"Best shooter I know," Case said of Scott. "When she is in rhythm, look out."
Lancers coach TJ Case echoed his daughter and Boffeli's sentiments about making back to Des Moines — but also added one more thing.
"I just told the girls enjoy the experience when you are down (in Des Moines) and have fun. We have a chance to do some special things," Case said. "There is nothing like state week in Des Moines, it's going to be a fun ride."