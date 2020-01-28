Boffeli establishes another benchmark in North Scott win

ELDRIDGE — Grace Boffeli continues to outdo herself.
Four days after netting a career-high 40 points in a win over Pleasant Valley, the North Scott senior once again set a new personal benchmark, scoring 43 points in a 65-39 win over Class 5A No. 14 Bettendorf Tuesday at The Pit.
In her last four games, Boffeli has scored 140 total points and is now averaging 30.5 points per game as her standout senior season continues.
"The game plan was to come out with a lot of energy and crash a lot of offensive rebounds so that was the main key for me," said Boffeli, who added 16 rebounds on the night. "This was a big week for all of us and it's a big statement to come out and show the whole MAC what the team can do and what we can be like at the end of February."
However, early on the Class 4A top-ranked Lancers (15-0, 11-0 MAC) found themselves in some unfamiliar territory against the Bulldogs. Despite causing five turnovers in the first quarter, North Scott had seven giveaways of its own, several unforced, as it trailed 14-9 after the first eight minutes.
That deficit stayed at five points, 16-11, until Bettendorf (10-6, 7-4) senior post Kaalyn Petersen picked up her second foul, allowing Boffeli to go to work inside.
The UNI commit scored four straight points, then freshman Hattie Hagedorn hit a 3 to give North Scott an 18-16 lead.
"We didn't play well early," North Scott coach TJ Case said. "We actually didn't practice well last night either. I put the balls away and told them all to go home, that was about 5 p.m. We've been driving the bus and at some point in time they have to take the wheel and go at this. I thought from the second quarter on, we were really good."
Boffeli wasn't done, scoring the next 10 Lancer points as North Scott opened up a 32-18 halftime lead. She finished the night 14 of 21 from the field and 15 of 17 from the free throw line while adding three steals and three blocks.
"Hat's off to her, it will be nice we don't have to play her anymore but she'll be fun to watch at the next level," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "I think Petersen picking up her second foul in the second ... she just does so much for us defensively. When she goes out, it's tough and Boffeli started going crazy in the second and that was it."
Petersen did make an impact defensively with four steals while Grace McKenzie led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
North Scott had plenty of stat-stuffers.
Presley Case had 11 assists for the second straight game to go along with eight points and six rebounds, while Sam Scott and Adriane Latham each had four steals for the Lancers, who had 14 steals as a team.
"We all know what we've got to do," Scott said. "I know sometimes (Boffeli) gets 40 but each person on the court helps her and it wouldn't be anything without all the team there."
While each member of the team is finding a role outside of scoring, watching Boffeli dominate like she did this last week hasn't gotten old.
"It's crazy. I love it, I love her," Scott said. "I'll always cheer her on, I can't wait to see her up (at UNI) next year."