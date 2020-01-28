Boffeli establishes another benchmark in North Scott win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We didn't play well early," North Scott coach TJ Case said. "We actually didn't practice well last night either. I put the balls away and told them all to go home, that was about 5 p.m. We've been driving the bus and at some point in time they have to take the wheel and go at this. I thought from the second quarter on, we were really good."

Boffeli wasn't done, scoring the next 10 Lancer points as North Scott opened up a 32-18 halftime lead. She finished the night 14 of 21 from the field and 15 of 17 from the free throw line while adding three steals and three blocks.

"Hat's off to her, it will be nice we don't have to play her anymore but she'll be fun to watch at the next level," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "I think Petersen picking up her second foul in the second ... she just does so much for us defensively. When she goes out, it's tough and Boffeli started going crazy in the second and that was it."

Petersen did make an impact defensively with four steals while Grace McKenzie led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

North Scott had plenty of stat-stuffers.

Presley Case had 11 assists for the second straight game to go along with eight points and six rebounds, while Sam Scott and Adriane Latham each had four steals for the Lancers, who had 14 steals as a team.