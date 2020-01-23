Boffeli focused on team amid dominant season

"Since the state tournament, AAU ball and just practicing and training, I would have never thought this is how the season would have gone," Boffeli said. "It's benefiting my team in every way."

Even Case admits this wasn't the expectation, though he always sensed Boffeli had the potential.

"I kind of saw visions of this," he said. "She's always had some good size and you could tell that inside, her back to the basket, just her footwork, when she was going to put it all together, it could possibly be very good.

"But I'd be lying if I told you I thought she'd be averaging 30 a game."

The biggest change in Boffeli's game has been an increased mobility in the post, being able to gain position to receive entry passes as well as box out for rebounds and second-chance points. That came as a result of working with Jordan Delp of Pure Sweat Basketball over the summer and increased time in the weight room.

Warren thinks that speaks to perhaps Boffeli's greatest strength.