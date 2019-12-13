Boffeli gets help from her friends in 34-point effort

The North Scott girls basketball team knows Grace Boffeli is the bread-and-butter of the offense.
But Boffeli still needs to get good passes in order to be effective and her Lancer teammates executed that game plan to perfection Friday night in a 52-38 win over Bettendorf in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Boffeli scored 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to keep the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A undefeated at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the MAC. But 13 of Boffeli’s 15 field goals came off assists from her teammates. Adriane Latham found Boffeli six different times with great post feeds for assists while Presley Case had another three assists for the visitors.
Samantha Scott, Hattie Hagedorn, Sydney Happel and Brooke Kilburg also found Boffeli with solid looks in the post. It was important the Lancers went to Boffeli as often as they did as only three Lancers scored in the game. Case had 15 points and six boards and Scott had the only other field goal for North Scott with a 3-pointer.
“Everybody played really unselfish,” Boffeli said. “This was a good test for us. Bettendorf is a good team. We just had to be patient and run our offense. When we moved the ball around the perimeter, it opened things up and my teammates had great passes. I just had to convert.”
Being patient early on was a problem for the visitors as North Scott committed six turnovers in the first quarter. Bulldogs post defender Kaalyn Petersen seemed to read the attempts well and recorded four steals in the first quarter. Petersen finished with a game-high seven steals.
“Kaalyn is really good athlete and we just needed to find some better angles in our offense,” Boffeli said of making an adjustment with the passes inside.
Those turnovers allowed Bettendorf to lead 11-8 after the first quarter. But from there, the Lancers seemed to settle in as Boffeli put up 12 points in the second period. The senior went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the second quarter as well and those free throw chances also came from patient feeds inside. Case got going as well, nailing a couple of 3-pointers as North Scott led 26-22 at halftime.
The Lancers turned up the defense in the third quarter to pull away. In one stretch, Bettendorf had seven turnovers out of nine possessions. The visitors were able to take advantage and eventually push the lead to 42-29 by the end of the third behind Boffeli’s 10 points in the quarter. Latham had three of her assists in the third quarter.
“Adriane and I really connect well on the court together,” Boffeli said. “She is always positive and making the right decisions. I love playing with her because she is never about herself, she is about the team.”
Ashley Fountain had 13 points and Maggie Erpelding finished with 10 but the Bulldogs (3-3,1-2) were undone by the turnovers. Bettendorf was never down by more than 10 points most of the game but had 16 turnovers in the contest.
“When it comes down the stretch, we have to take better care of the ball,” Bulldogs coach Brian Tritt said. “I like what we did defensively down the stretch but for us we just have to keep on grinding. We’ve played some really good opponents but we’re just worried about getting better.”