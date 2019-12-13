Boffeli gets help from her friends in 34-point effort

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Kaalyn is really good athlete and we just needed to find some better angles in our offense,” Boffeli said of making an adjustment with the passes inside.

Those turnovers allowed Bettendorf to lead 11-8 after the first quarter. But from there, the Lancers seemed to settle in as Boffeli put up 12 points in the second period. The senior went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the second quarter as well and those free throw chances also came from patient feeds inside. Case got going as well, nailing a couple of 3-pointers as North Scott led 26-22 at halftime.

The Lancers turned up the defense in the third quarter to pull away. In one stretch, Bettendorf had seven turnovers out of nine possessions. The visitors were able to take advantage and eventually push the lead to 42-29 by the end of the third behind Boffeli’s 10 points in the quarter. Latham had three of her assists in the third quarter.

“Adriane and I really connect well on the court together,” Boffeli said. “She is always positive and making the right decisions. I love playing with her because she is never about herself, she is about the team.”