Boffeli repeats as first team all-stater

After a dominant senior season, the honors have started coming in for North Scott's Grace Boffeli. Again.
After leading the Lancers to their third state title in the past four years, Boffeli was named a first-team all-stater in Class 4A by both the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Boffeli was a repeat first-team selection by both organizations, not the first time the UNI commit has earned repeat honors this season.
Boffeli was also named the captain of the Class 4A all-tournament team for the second straight season following North Scott's 49-35 win over Council Bluffs Lewis Central and was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year for the second straight year.
Boffeli averaged 28.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season for the 26-0 Lancers.
She is one of eight players named to the top team in Class 4A that includes UAB signee Caitlynn Daniels of Cedar Rapids Xavier and UNI commit Kayba Laube from Marion.
Boffeli is joined by teammate Presley Case, who was named to the second team by both organizations. Case averaged 9.2 points per game and led the Lancers with 177 assists, the second-best mark in the state regardless of class.
North Scott head coach TJ Case was named the coach of the year in Class 4A by the IGCA.
Dowling's Caitlin Clark was selected as Miss Iowa Basketball in a vote that included sportswriters and coaches. Clark, an Iowa commit, averaged a state-best 33.7 points per game and scored 2,547 points in her career.
Boffeli and Case, both four-year starters, were two of nine athletes from the Quad-Cities recognized on an all-state team.
Also in Class 4A, Central DeWitt sophomore Taylor Veach was named to the first team by the IPSWA and the second team by the IGCA, after averaging 20.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Fellow Saber sophomore Allie Meadows was selected to the third team by the IPSWA after averaging 15.4 points per game.
Maquoketa senior Nell Sybesma was also named to the third team in Class 4A by the IPSWA, leading the Cardinals with 17 points per game as well as averaging 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.8 blocks.
Davenport North's Camry Dillie was a third team selection in Class 5A by the IPSWA, averaging a team-high 11.4 points per game for the MAC runners-up.
Freshman Finley Hall was a third team selection in Class 3A by the IPSWA after helping the Comets to their first winning season since 1991. She averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds a game.
From Class 1A, state semifinalist Bellevue Marquette was represented by Tori Michel, a second-team selection by the IPSWA and a third-team selection by the IGCA, while teammate Miranda Peters was a second team selection by the IGCA. Michel averaged 13.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, while Peters averaged 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.