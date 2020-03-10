Boffeli repeats as first team all-stater

Dowling's Caitlin Clark was selected as Miss Iowa Basketball in a vote that included sportswriters and coaches. Clark, an Iowa commit, averaged a state-best 33.7 points per game and scored 2,547 points in her career.

Boffeli and Case, both four-year starters, were two of nine athletes from the Quad-Cities recognized on an all-state team.

Also in Class 4A, Central DeWitt sophomore Taylor Veach was named to the first team by the IPSWA and the second team by the IGCA, after averaging 20.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Fellow Saber sophomore Allie Meadows was selected to the third team by the IPSWA after averaging 15.4 points per game.

Maquoketa senior Nell Sybesma was also named to the third team in Class 4A by the IPSWA, leading the Cardinals with 17 points per game as well as averaging 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Davenport North's Camry Dillie was a third team selection in Class 5A by the IPSWA, averaging a team-high 11.4 points per game for the MAC runners-up.

Freshman Finley Hall was a third team selection in Class 3A by the IPSWA after helping the Comets to their first winning season since 1991. She averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds a game.

From Class 1A, state semifinalist Bellevue Marquette was represented by Tori Michel, a second-team selection by the IPSWA and a third-team selection by the IGCA, while teammate Miranda Peters was a second team selection by the IGCA. Michel averaged 13.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, while Peters averaged 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.

