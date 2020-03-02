Boffeli repeats as MAC POY, North Scott's Case COY

After putting together one of the most dominant girls basketball seasons in the entire state, Grace Boffeli was named the MAC player of the year Monday. It's the second straight season the North Scott senior has earned the selection, and this year she was a unanimous choice.

The 6-foot-1 forward was one of two North Scott girls players named to the conference's top team in voting by the league coaches.

North Scott coach TJ Case was also named as coach of the year after guiding the Lancers to the conference championship, an undefeated regular season and a return trip to the state tournament this week in Des Moines.

Boffeli, who was named to the MAC's first team for the third straight season, led the conference in scoring at 29.4 points per game — second highest in the state regardless of class — and averaged 12.2 rebounds per game, fifth highest in the state.

She was joined on the first team by teammate Presley Case, a repeat first-team selection who averaged 8.8 points and led the conference with 168 assists — the second-best mark in the state — and had 72 steals.