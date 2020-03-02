Boffeli repeats as MAC POY, North Scott's Case COY

After putting together one of the most dominant girls basketball seasons in the entire state, Grace Boffeli was named the MAC player of the year Monday. It's the second straight season the North Scott senior has earned the selection, and this year she was a unanimous choice.
The 6-foot-1 forward was one of two North Scott girls players named to the conference's top team in voting by the league coaches.
North Scott coach TJ Case was also named as coach of the year after guiding the Lancers to the conference championship, an undefeated regular season and a return trip to the state tournament this week in Des Moines.
Boffeli, who was named to the MAC's first team for the third straight season, led the conference in scoring at 29.4 points per game — second highest in the state regardless of class — and averaged 12.2 rebounds per game, fifth highest in the state.
She was joined on the first team by teammate Presley Case, a repeat first-team selection who averaged 8.8 points and led the conference with 168 assists — the second-best mark in the state — and had 72 steals.
MAC runner-up Davenport North had two first-team selections in senior Camry Dillie and junior Bella Sims. Dillie, a first-time selection, led the Wildcats with 11 points per game and added 96 rebounds, 41 assists and 35 steals. Sims, a repeat selection, averaged nine points a game while adding 108 rebounds, 105 assists and 47 steals.
Joining Dillie as first-time selections to the first team were Bettendorf junior Ashley Fountain, Muscatine junior Zoey Long and Pleasant Valley senior Ilah Perez-Johnson.
This is the first coach of the year honor for Case after guiding the Lancers to their second conference title in the last three seasons.
All-MAC teams
First team
Grace Boffeli, sr., North Scott; Camry Dillie, sr., Davenport North; Presley Case, sr., North Scott; Zoey Long, jr., Muscatine; Bella Sims, jr., Davenport North; Ashley Fountain, jr., Bettendorf; Ilah Perez-Johnson, sr., Pleasant Valley
Second team
A.J. Schubert, fr., Assumption; Kaalyn Petersen, sr., Bettendorf; Maggie Erpelding, sr., Bettendorf; Sam Scott, jr., North Scott; Natalie Moore, sr., Assumption; Acorionna Lard, jr., Davenport Central; Kaitlyn Powell, so., Davenport West
Honorable mention
Me'Kiyah Harris, jr., Davenport North; Bria Clark, so., Davenport Central; Anne Awour, sr., Davenport North; Maddie Petersen, jr., Muscatine; Adriauna Mayfield, so., Davenport Central; Ivy Wilmington, jr., Davenport North; Elle Davis, jr., Clinton; Adriane Latham, sr., North Scott; Regan Denny, sr., Pleasant Valley; Mackenzie Cooley, jr., Clinton; Corey Whitlock, sr., Assumption; Emma Dennison, sr., Bettendorf; Dawsen Dorsey, so., Assumption; Grace McKenzie, sr., Bettendorf; Molly Shannon, jr., Clinton; Sydney George, jr., Davenport Central; Jordan Burch, jr., Davenport North; Madison Fuller, sr., Davenport West; Emily Woepking, sr., Muscatine; Brooke Kilburg, sr., North Scott; Addie Kerkhoff, so., Pleasant Valley
Player of the year -- Grace Boffeli, North Scott
Coach of the year -- TJ Case, North Scott