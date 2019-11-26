Boffeli's career night helps Lancers survive opener

"We all learned we need to stay together as a team and not one person can do it all," Latham said. "We need to all work together and help key in on certain individuals in order to succeed. We are focusing on that in practice and we know that our offense will be there, we just need to focus on our defense."

The Lancers (1-0) opened the game on a 5-0 run before Kennedy got on the board, the Cougars taking an 18-17 lead after the first quarter. The second quarter featured plenty of offense, with North Scott edging out a 41-39 lead thanks to three straight points from Boffeli to end the half.

Still, the Cougars fought back, taking a 50-49 lead on a basket from freshman Kaliyah Sain with 1:55 left in the third quarter. Boffeli answered with an and-1 30 seconds later and North Scott never trailed again.

Sain finished with 16 points but left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Sadie Powell added 12 points and five rebounds for Kennedy (0-1).

"We couldn't guard her," North Scott head coach TJ Case said of Sain. "Adriane was doing all she could do on her."

It was a good test for the Lancers, as well as a reminder of the effort they'll likely face all year from their opponents as they try to get back to Des Moines.

"This was great but I think to be honest with you, that's a really good team," head coach TJ Case said. "I thought early in the game, the first half, they outworked us. They wanted that loose ball so we definitely need to find another gear."

