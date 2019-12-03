Boffeli's strong start continues in win over North

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the first quarter, the game lived up to its potential as North Scott held a 16-13 lead, with 13 of those points coming from Boffeli.

A 3 from North's Emma Davis tied the game to open the second quarter, but four straight points from Boffeli, then a 3 from Sydney Happel put the Lancers up 23-16 and North Scott led the rest of the way.

It wasn't a particularly efficient shooting night for the Lancers (3-0, 1-0), who were 20 of 53 (37.7 percent) from the field, but once the Wildcats started collapsing in on Boffeli, other players stepped up, with Sam Scott adding nine points and freshman Hattie Hagedorn contributing eight. The Lancers dominated on the boards, outrebounding North 42-19.

"We just try to work as a team and move our ball and not try and think about it too much," Scott said. "We're not trying to change much. We know there's a lot on our back and we're just trying to keep pushing and do what we do. If it works, it pays off, getting (Boffeli) on the inside and a bunch of shooters on the outside."