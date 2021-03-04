Boffeli to be honored with Jack North Basketball Award

DES MOINES — Grace Boffeli reset the record book in her four years with North Scott’s girls basketball program.

She won state titles in three of those seasons, including going back-to-back her junior and senior campaigns. Boffeli was named to the Class 4A all-tournament team each year the Lancers played in Des Moines, dubbed as the captain twice.

She has school records in field goals in a season and field goal percentage. Her 28.9 points per game a season ago was second in the state.

Boffeli’s accomplishments will be recognized at halftime of today’s 5A championship game.

Boffeli, a freshman on the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team, will be awarded the Jack North Basketball Award, given each year to a graduated senior who earned the most votes on the all-tournament team through their high school careers.

While Boffeli won’t be in attendance, she is thrilled to receive the honor. It is the highest individual honor given by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU).

She found out she had won it about a month ago.