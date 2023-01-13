Bourrage propels North to 10th consecutive win

ELDRIDGE — Davenport North standout Journey Houston fouled out with just under six minutes remaining in Friday’s game at North Scott.

Starter Alyvia McCorkle picked up her fourth foul just seconds later.

Although the Class 5A fifth-ranked Wildcats led by 10 points, it was a stressful situation.

Stressful for everyone but point guard Divine Bourrage, that is.

Bourrage scored 11 straight points after Houston fouled out, helping North wrap up a 61-47 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Lancers at The Pit.

“I was hitting tonight," Bourrage said. "My shot felt good."

North Scott’s Lauren Golinghorst made a pair of free throws after Houston fouled out to trim the lead to eight, but Bourrage answered with a 19-foot jumper at the other end.

Sydney Skarich made two foul shots to pull the Lancers within eight again, but Bourrage made a free throw and then a 3-pointer that put the Wildcats (13-1, 10-1 MAC) up by 12.

Bourrage skipped back down the court with a broad smile, holding three fingers up.

“I felt like if I hit that and we got back and applied good defense, we’d be good,” Bourrage said.

Bourrage made another free throw, put back a missed shot and got a layup after a steal to push the North lead to 17 points with two minutes left. She matched her career high with 23 points in the contest.

"That’s the type of player she can be,” North head coach Paul Rucker said of Bourrage. “She knew we were going to need her to score a little bit, and that’s what she did.”

Bourrage also had eight rebounds and three steals in the win. McCorkle scored 11 points, while Houston and Kyra Taylor both had 10.

Makayla Farnum scored 14 points for North Scott (7-7, 7-4 MAC), all in the first half. Golinghorst finished with 11 points. Farnum and Golinghorst hauled in 13 rebounds apiece.

The two teams were tied at the end of the first quarter and at halftime. There were eight lead changes and six ties in the first half.

Bailey Boddicker’s three-point play gave North Scott a 31-28 lead early in the third quarter, but North answered with a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. Houston made two free throws, Bourrage hit a jumper and a 3-pointer, and Mariah Thompson hit a 3-pointer as well.

But when Houston, the second-leading scorer in the MAC, fouled out with nearly a quarter to play, North Scott head coach Devvin Davis liked her team’s chances to rally.

“I called that timeout and we had a nice little pep talk, and then from there it just kind of fell apart,” she said. “I thought Bourrage stepped up huge in a big game and in big moments.”

The Lancers turned the ball over 25 times in the contest, including four times in the game’s final five minutes as Bourrage and the Wildcats made their run. North Scott also missed eight straight shots during that stretch.

“That’s when you can’t turn it over,” Davis said. “I think we ran out of steam a little bit in that second half.”

The Wildcats overcame some poor shooting — they missed 16 shots at the rim — and foul trouble to win their 10th straight game.

“We need games like that where we have to fight through some stuff,” Rucker said. “I had a couple players really not happy about the foul situation, but some days that’s life and you have to deal with it. I love how we fought through that.

“We are still very, very young, so I think if we handle that in an atmosphere like this, I think it bodes very well for our team as we progress.”