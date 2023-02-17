It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Annawan will take its 51-39 victory over Brimfield on Feb. 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Brimfield and Annawan squared off with Feb. 18, 2022 at Brimfield High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Annawan faced off against Toulon Stark County. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.