Brimfield survives close clash with Annawan 64-60

Brimfield finally found a way to top Annawan 64-60 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, Brimfield and Annawan faced off on February 18, 2022 at Brimfield High School. Click here for a recap
