Brown takes over E-P girls hoops program

"Nervous? Absolutely, but I've got a lot of good people around me. I'll lean on Ryan a bit for advice, our fresh-soph coach, Amanda Abbott, was also a (varsity) coach at Fulton, and I've got a good relationship with Julie, too," Brown said. "Both the new A.D. at Prophetstown, Derick Cox, and (Erie A.D. Brian Howell) have been very helpful and insightful.

"My job is to try and get the energy and passion back and get both of the communities to support us. It can be hard, trying to rekindle the flame, but it still can be done. As a fresh-soph and assistant coach, you always have ideas, and my job was to offer up those ideas to Ryan. Becoming a head coach, now I'll have the chance to try them out myself."

The key to the Panthers' rebuilding project will be a nucleus of five seniors, all of whom are returning starters — the guard trio of Bailey Anderson, Alex Cannavo and Kara Schipper and forwards Makenzie Glassburn and Ella Heyvaert.

Glassburn led E-P with nine points and seven rebounds per game in 2019-20, earning second-team All-TRAC East honors, while Heyvaert (six points, five boards) was an honorable mention honoree.