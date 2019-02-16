Allie Brownson provided the Bettendorf girls basketball team with a needed jumpstart Saturday night.
Davenport North had opened a quick 10-2 before the Bulldogs put the ball in the senior’s hands and she sent Bettendorf on its way to a 53-46 victory in an Iowa Class 5A regional semifinal game.
"She stepped up and knocked down those threes and it settled everybody down. Once that happened, we just played our game," Bettendorf senior Kylie Wroblewski said.
Brownson hit nothing but net on four baseline 3-point shots in a span of just under two-and-a-half minutes as part of a run of 16 unanswered points that helped the Bulldogs advance to a Tuesday regional final at Iowa City High, a 63-51 winner over Muscatine.
"North came out ready to go, which we figured they would. We needed someone to kind of get us going and when North went zone, we were able to get the ball to Allie, and she did what she is capable of doing," Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said.
Brownson hit from both the left and right corners, tying the game at 10-10 with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first quarter with the second of her four first-quarter baskets.
A basket by Kaalyn Petersen pushed the Bulldogs in front to stay at 12-10 with 2:43 left in the quarter, preceding two more 3-pointers by Brownson, which left Bettendorf in control 18-10 with 1:44 to go in the first.
"I felt like we had a hand in her face, but she was hitting everything there for a while," North coach Matt Hoeppner said. "She’s a senior and she played that way for them. When you get to tournament time, as a coach that’s what you hope to see."
The only senior on the Wildcats roster, Reese Ranum, delivered for North.
Ranum connected on 6-of-7 shots and scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the final quarter as the Wildcats tried to chip away at the lead Bettendorf had maintained since its first-quarter run.
That proved to be a challenge for North, which hit its first four shots but connected on just 6-of-29 attempts over the next 21 minutes as the Bulldogs (16-6) carried a 38-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
"It seemed like we were getting to the rim the way we wanted to, but we couldn’t get the shots to fall," Hoeppner said. "That made it tough to try to get back in it, but I liked our fight. We kept working."
North (13-9) trailed 31-17 late in the second quarter, but pulled within 31-21 at halftime and 38-29 through three quarters.
The Wildcats’ pressure turned the Bulldogs over seven times in the fourth quarter and North eventually pulled within 51-46 on a basket by Bella Sims with :11 left to play, but Maggie Erpelding hit a pair of free throws two seconds later to secure Bettendorf’s spot in the regional final.
Brownson, Wroblewski and Erpelding all finished with 13 points as part of a balanced Bulldogs’ attack with Wroblewski grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds.
"It was a good team win against a good North team," Tritt said. "They made us work for our shots and after the first few minutes, we handled things the way I hoped. We had some young players get some good postseason experience and now we get the chance to play again. That’s what this time of year is about."