Bulldogs earn first win over rival in seven years

“They are game-ready,” Tritt said. “That five in, five out (from earlier in the year) paid dividends tonight. They’ve got a feel for the game and are ready to shoot.”

Fountain converted two free throws with 50.7 seconds remaining to extend Bettendorf’s lead to 38-34. Following a layup miss from PV, Erpelding made two free throws to up the lead to six.

Erpelding led the Bulldogs with nine points. She also pulled down six rebounds.

“I thought our senior leadership was big down the stretch,” Tritt said. “Maggie has a calming presence about her, she knows how to finish things from her involvement in other spots. That pays dividends.”

PV (5-7, 3-5) had a 6-minute, 27-second scoring drought to start the game. It went more than 5 minutes without a point in the second quarter. It made only one field goal in the third period.

Still, it trailed by just three points after an Addie Kerkhoff 3-pointer with 4:55 left.

“We did so many good things defensively tonight, but we just had spurts where we couldn’t score,” PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. “We couldn’t get enough of those combinations of a defensive stop and score. We got a lot of stops.