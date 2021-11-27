Bulldogs finish the job, even season mark

The Bettendorf High School girls basketball team squandered a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and eventually lost Tuesday night to Linn-Mar.
When the Bulldogs were put in a similar situation Saturday afternoon, they did not wilt.
Hattie Aanestad tossed in a game-high 19 points and Lillie Petersen registered 17 points and 15 rebounds as Bettendorf upended Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66-52 at Bettendorf High School.
“We lost our poise on Tuesday and started to push,” Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. “We met our passes better, took care of the ball a little bit better and were strong with the ball today.
“It was nice to see the kids respond.”
Ranked 15th in Class 5A, Bettendorf was fairly consistent on the offensive end throughout the game. The Bulldogs scored 20 points in the opening quarter, added 18 in the second and 18 more in the third.
When Petersen was not scoring around the basket, Bettendorf was knocking in shots from the perimeter. Izzy Appel buried three 3-pointers, two in back-to-back possessions in the third quarter to help Bettendorf open up a 56-38 advantage.
The Bulldogs spent a lot of time at the foul line. Aanested converted 10 of 13 attempts as Bettendorf was 18 of 32.
“It is really important we utilize Lillie,” Aanested said. “When we can get it down low, it really elevates our whole team’s offense a lot. We struggled to do that at times on Tuesday.
“We do have a lot of offensive players. It is a matter of continuing to be confident and sharing the ball. That is really going to help us go far.”
Tritt said feeding the post has been a talking point in the preseason. The 6-foot Petersen was 7 of 11 from the field.
The Bulldogs, in fact, have a play called “41 fist” where nobody can shoot the ball until it goes into the post.
“We did a little better job today of getting the ball in to Petey and playing through her a little bit,” Tritt said.
Just as important as her scoring was Petersen's rebounding. She had 13 boards in the opener and 15 more Saturday.
“As the tallest person on the team, I need to get a touch on every single rebound, offensively or defensively,” Petersen said. “It is important to get every ball I can for us.”
After Bettendorf’s defense yielded 31 points in the first half, the Bulldogs were better on that end of the floor in the closing two quarters. Jefferson (2-1) shot around 34% for the game, including 8 of 24 from beyond the arc.
Jariah Harris and Emma Slings had a dozen points each for Jefferson, which beat Davenport Central and Clinton in its first two games.
The J-Hawks amped up their pressure and trimmed an 18-point deficit in half with just more than 2½ minutes remaining, but Aanestad made four straight free throws to extend the lead back to 13.
Bettendorf finished with 11 turnovers in the game, half of what it had in the season opener.
“We kept a level head, especially the last few moments when we were being pressed,” Aanestad said. “We stayed composed and kept control of the ball.”
Bettendorf faces a gauntlet in the first two weeks of league play starting Tuesday, meeting Assumption, Davenport North, Central DeWitt and North Scott.
“That’s going through the ringer,” Tritt said, “so playing 5A opponents here in the first two games is good for us to test our mettle and see what we really need to work on.”
Bettendorf 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON (2-1) -- Aubrey Luvan 3-8 0-0 8, Madison Mercil 2-6 2-2 7, Emma Slings 4-12 3-3 12, Jariah Harris 3-12 3-4 12, Jada Platt 2-3 1-2 5, Madie Denlinger 1-3 2-2 4, Camryn Abrams 1-2 0-0 3, Holly Madsen 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Williams 0-2 1-2 1, Lily Schreckengast 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 12-15 52.
BETTENDORF (1-1) -- Hattie Aanestad 4-7 10-13 19, Faith Furness 1-9 3-4 6, Izzy Appel 5-11 2-10 15, Kate McAleer 2-4 0-0 4, Lillie Petersen 7-11 3-5 17, Adriana McGee 1-2 0-0 3, Alivia Carr 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-46 18-32 66.
C.R. Jefferson;13;18;12;9;--;52
Bettendorf;20;18;18;10;--;66
3-point goals -- C.R. Jefferson 8-24 (Harris 3-6, Luvan 2-7, Slings 1-4, Mercil 1-4, Abrams 1-2, Denlinger 0-1); Bettendorf 6-18 (Appel 3-8, Aanestad 1-1, Furness 1-7, McGee 1-2). Rebounds -- C.R. Jefferson 26 (Harris 5, Slings 4); Bettendorf 38 (Petersen 15, Aanestad 9). Turnovers -- C.R. Jefferson 14, Bettendorf 11. Total fouls -- C.R. Jefferson 23, Bettendorf 13. Fouled out -- none.
Junior varsity: C.R. Jefferson 33, Bettendorf 21