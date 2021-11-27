Bulldogs finish the job, even season mark

“It is really important we utilize Lillie,” Aanested said. “When we can get it down low, it really elevates our whole team’s offense a lot. We struggled to do that at times on Tuesday.

“We do have a lot of offensive players. It is a matter of continuing to be confident and sharing the ball. That is really going to help us go far.”

Tritt said feeding the post has been a talking point in the preseason. The 6-foot Petersen was 7 of 11 from the field.

The Bulldogs, in fact, have a play called “41 fist” where nobody can shoot the ball until it goes into the post.

“We did a little better job today of getting the ball in to Petey and playing through her a little bit,” Tritt said.

Just as important as her scoring was Petersen's rebounding. She had 13 boards in the opener and 15 more Saturday.

“As the tallest person on the team, I need to get a touch on every single rebound, offensively or defensively,” Petersen said. “It is important to get every ball I can for us.”