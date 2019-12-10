Burch's perfect night leads Wildcats to win

Right from the start, Jordan Burch set the tone.
The Davenport North junior buried a 3 on the first shot of the game, sparking a special night as Burch didn't miss a shot to finish with a career-high 26 points, leading the Wildcats to a 77-55 win over Davenport Central on Tuesday at George Marshall Gym.
"I felt locked in right from the start," Burch said. "I was in rhythm and it just felt good from there."
Burch — who finished the night 9 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 4 from deep — had exhibited a similar shooting touch in Monday's practice, leading to a very specific set of instructions from her coach.
"I told her, don't even shower, don't do anything, just go home, go to bed, come back and be ready to go," North head coach Paul Rucker said. "She was ready to go."
Burch scored in a variety of ways. Besides her smooth stroke from behind the 3-point line, she also displayed a solid post game, getting the ball down low and burying a couple of difficult shots. She also proved adept at getting to the free throw line, where she was 4 of 4 on the night.
"Usually I'm more of an outside player but today, when I got in (the post), I knew that they were going to jump so I knew I had to pump fake and do a couple different moves to get them off guard," Burch said. "It was awesome, all my teammates were hyping me up, getting me going. They're the ones that fueled me."
North (3-1, 2-1) broke out to a 26-13 lead after the first quarter. But instead of running away with the game, the Wildcats were matched in the second and third quarters by the Blue Devils (3-2, 1-1), holding a 52-39 lead after three quarters.
Burch scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats pull away.
The Wildcats got plenty of other contributors in the win. Junior Me'Kiyah Harris scored 17 points and Bella Sims added 13, while Anne Awour was dominant on the boards, pulling down 15 rebounds.
It's a sign of continued growth in Rucker's first year as coach.
"Tonight, we had periods where we were really on a roll, then all of a sudden we just shut it off for small periods of time," Rucker said. "It's still early and in every game, we've kind of pumped someone else into a spot. ... Anne really brought us some great energy. "
Central was led by Acorionna Lard, who scored 17 points, and Aniah Smith, who added nine. The Blue Devils showed why they're off to their best start since 2008 with their middle quarters, hanging with the Wildcats for much of the game.
But Central, which starts three sophomores and one freshman, and has just four seniors on the roster, showed there's still plenty of growth yet to happen, shooting 23 of 64 on the night.
"We're starting to find some continuity with each other," Central head coach Rita Jett said. "We're recognizing that we have speed, we have speed over a lot of people. It's just our patience with the ball and just being patient when it comes to running the offense and taking control of the game."