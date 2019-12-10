Burch's perfect night leads Wildcats to win

Right from the start, Jordan Burch set the tone.

The Davenport North junior buried a 3 on the first shot of the game, sparking a special night as Burch didn't miss a shot to finish with a career-high 26 points, leading the Wildcats to a 77-55 win over Davenport Central on Tuesday at George Marshall Gym.

"I felt locked in right from the start," Burch said. "I was in rhythm and it just felt good from there."

Burch — who finished the night 9 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 4 from deep — had exhibited a similar shooting touch in Monday's practice, leading to a very specific set of instructions from her coach.

"I told her, don't even shower, don't do anything, just go home, go to bed, come back and be ready to go," North head coach Paul Rucker said. "She was ready to go."

Burch scored in a variety of ways. Besides her smooth stroke from behind the 3-point line, she also displayed a solid post game, getting the ball down low and burying a couple of difficult shots. She also proved adept at getting to the free throw line, where she was 4 of 4 on the night.