Burrage promotes a culture of 'family' at Central

Amara Burrage is still getting acclimated with all the personnel in her Davenport Central High School girls basketball program.
The first-year high school coach, though, is making it a priority to have team activities that promote a "family-oriented" culture.
Burrage and about 15 of her players attended the Iowa women's basketball game against Samford on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"That was an eye-opening experience for those girls to see that level of play," Burrage said after Friday afternoon's Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball luncheon at the RiverCenter hosted by the Davenport Noon Optimist Club. "They got to see Caitlin Clark, talk with an assistant coach from Iowa and coaches from Samford. It was something they were still talking about (Friday).
"I want to create an atmosphere where this is a safe place and they can be themselves. Those team-bonding events, being in the community, are things we're looking to do now."
Burrage, one of five new coaches in the MAC this winter, spent the past two years on the Des Moines Area Community College women's staff.
Central has plenty of experience coming back from last winter's 6-8 season. Adriauna Mayfield, a four-year starter, is a returning second team all-league performer. Bria Clark and Aniah Smith started double-digit games last winter.
"I feel good about our (talent level)," Burrage said. "We've got some developmental pieces we're working on, but hopefully we'll have a good product by the end of the year."
Central DeWitt's Justin Shiltz, Muscatine's John McBride, Davenport West's Brandon Krusey and North Scott's Devvin Davis are the other new head coaches in the league.
Shiltz's squad is led by a pair of Division I signees in Taylor Veach (Illinois State) and Allie Meadows (Western Illinois). McBride takes over a program with only one starter back. Krusey is doubling up as West's football coach.
"We've got a long ways to go, and our girls know that, but we are up in numbers," Krusey said. "We're going to have a better product on the floor than what has been there."
North Scott has no seniors on its team, but the Lancers have built a program of excellence in recent seasons under T.J. Case and Davis.
Davenport North was 11-2 last year. It graduated seven seniors, four of them starters. The Wildcats have two of the more highly touted freshmen in the state in Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage.
North coach Paul Rucker has seen coaches from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas and Michigan in his gym already this fall.
"The outlook is bright for us," Rucker said, "but it may take us a little bit to get some of the clunkiness out of not being together much this summer."
Bettendorf (10-4) and Pleasant Valley (10-9) return a solid nucleus. The Bulldogs bring back their top five scorers and the Spartans have first team all-MAC selection Halle Vice returning.
"Our practices in the first week have been extremely competitive," PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. "Our intensity level has been higher than it has been the past couple of years. They've responded to every challenge we've given them in the first week with two-a-days and conditioning."
Assumption has two all-league players back from a Class 3A state quarterfinal team in A.J. Schubert and Dawsen Dorsey.
"I think what you're going to see," Shiltz said, "is a super competitive league."