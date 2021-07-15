Burrage takes over Central girls basketball program

Less than three months ago, Kannon Burrage accepted the job of head men's basketball coach at Black Hawk College.
His move to the Quad Cities turned out to benefit the Davenport Central girls' basketball program, too.
Burrage's wife, Amara, was named as Central's new coach earlier this week. The 27-year-old replaces Rita Jett, who stepped down earlier this spring after six seasons.
“It has always been a dream of mine to be a high school basketball coach, let alone be a head coach,” Amara said. “I’ve always wanted to have my own program and be able to inspire and help young girls grow and be who they want to be.”
Burrage has an extensive basketball background.
After an all-state high school career at Madison Academy in Harvest, Ala., she appeared in 76 games for the Division I Samford University women's program from 2013-16.
Once her playing career concluded, she was a graduate assistant and eventually an assistant coach for Samford.
When Mike Morris announced his retirement as Samford's head coach in March 2019, it left Burrage looking for something else.
She connected with Des Moines Area Community College coach Steve Krafcisin and joined his women's basketball staff for the past two seasons.
At DMACC, she met her husband, Kannon. They have one son in KJ.
This will be Burrage's first experience coaching high school girls.
"Obviously the level is different, and these are girls still growing and trying to find out what they're trying to do after high school," Burrage said. "In college, you're trying to help them develop and get into careers of what they want to do.
"It is the same here. I want to help them have a vision of what they want to do beyond high school. I feel with my background in recruiting and knowing a lot of the things coaches are looking for, I can help show the girls the way and help them get some opportunities after high school."
Central was 6-8 in a shortened 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. It was 9-12 two years ago. The Lady D's are expected to return their two leading scorers Adriauna Mayfield (11 ppg.) and Bria Clark (9.3 ppg.)
Burrage does not have a full-time position yet. There is a possibility she could be a para-educator to start the upcoming school year.
She also has not had the chance to meet her new team.
"Just in my conversations with (activities director) Kevin Petersen, it seems Central is kind of right there and needs something to push them over the threshold to be a good team," Burrage said. "It is going to be a surprise for me in who we have and then we'll go from there.