Burrage takes over Central girls basketball program

At DMACC, she met her husband, Kannon. They have one son in KJ.

This will be Burrage's first experience coaching high school girls.

"Obviously the level is different, and these are girls still growing and trying to find out what they're trying to do after high school," Burrage said. "In college, you're trying to help them develop and get into careers of what they want to do.

"It is the same here. I want to help them have a vision of what they want to do beyond high school. I feel with my background in recruiting and knowing a lot of the things coaches are looking for, I can help show the girls the way and help them get some opportunities after high school."

Central was 6-8 in a shortened 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. It was 9-12 two years ago. The Lady D's are expected to return their two leading scorers Adriauna Mayfield (11 ppg.) and Bria Clark (9.3 ppg.)

Burrage does not have a full-time position yet. There is a possibility she could be a para-educator to start the upcoming school year.

She also has not had the chance to meet her new team.