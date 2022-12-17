Bushnell-Prairie City takes victory lap past Oneida ROWVA 55-19

The United Township girls' basketball team served notice that they will be a squad to reckon with in the Western Big 6 race after besting conference co-leader Geneseo 47-40 in overtime Thursday night behind junior forward Lorena Awou's 21 points and 19 rebounds. Now 3-3 in the Big 6, the Panthers sit one game behind the trio of Alleman, Galesburg and Geneseo.