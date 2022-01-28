Cal-Wheat starts to build success with its girls basketball program

WHEATLAND, Iowa — There is not much tradition when it comes to girls basketball at Calamus-Wheatland High School.
No conference banners are hanging in the gym rafters. No state hardware is in the trophy case.
For the better part of two decades, winless seasons were about as common as double-digit win totals. There was a stretch between 2008-14 where Cal-Wheat won only 13 total games.
“Basketball, at least for the girls, hasn’t been a focus here,” coach Matt Boeckmann said.
That is starting to change under the leadership of the Boeckmanns. Matt is the head coach and his wife, Amy, who played at Central DeWitt and later at Black Hawk College, is his assistant.
Cal-Wheat is shattering all sorts of school records this season.
The Warriors clinched their first conference title in the 5-on-5 era earlier this week. They won their 11th consecutive game Friday with a 59-33 triumph over Midland. They have set a school record for wins in a season with 14.
And there are still three regular-season games and the postseason remaining.
“It means a lot to us,” senior Addy Widel said. “We all came into this season thinking this is our year, this is our time to shine. It has been a great year so far.”
Boeckmann is not shocked by the win streak or capturing the Tri-Rivers East Division this season. The Warriors (14-4) have been building gradually, winning five, nine, 13 and 12 games, respectively, the past four years.
Still, given where the program was five years ago when he and his wife took over, it is quite a feat.
“When we first started, we didn’t have any fundamentals,” Boeckmann said. “We couldn’t shoot and teams pressed us all the time. It was going to take some time.
“Still to this day, we work on the fundamental stuff — sometimes too much — but that’s the foundation. If you can’t do that stuff, we can’t do the rest.”
There were some rough patches early in this season, a double-digit loss to Alburnett and a three-game losing streak to some of the top Class 1A teams in Central City, North Linn and East Buchanan.
Since the loss to East Buchanan on Dec. 11, the Warriors have not been beaten.
They have held 10 of their last 11 opponents below 40 points.
“Our defense has really stepped up,” Boeckmann said. “It has been a staple for us. In these games we can’t shoot or don’t make shots, we can hold these teams under 40 or sometimes under 30 points.”
The Warriors throw an array of defenses at teams — a 1-2-2 zone, a 2-3, man and various presses.
During Friday’s game against Midland, Cal-Wheat came up with deflections and steals.
“One of our team goals this year is on defense,” sophomore Kahlie Hill said. “We want to be the best defensive team we can be, and we put a lot of work into it.”
Cal-Wheat has three sophomores who see significant minutes in Hill and guards Courtney Knoche and Emily Boeckmann. Junior Aubrey Connelly is the Warriors’ first player off the bench, and there are three seniors in Widel, Camryn Schnede and Emily Knudtson.
Hill and Widel form a lethal inside-out attack.
Widel, the school’s career leader in 3-pointers, splashed in five 3-pointers against Midland and finished with a game-high 19 points. The 6-foot-1 Hill had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Earlier this year, Hill was 12 of 13 from the field in a 25-point effort against Lisbon. In the second meeting, she had two points but Widel and Emily Boeckmann combined for six 3-pointers.
Widel said she’s wanted to be a 3-point shooter since she was 6 years old.
“Watching Steph Curry on TV, I always wanted to shoot like that,” she said.
The Warriors had seven girls in the scoring column versus Midland. Hill and Widel average 12.8 and 11.8 points per game on the season, respectively, while Knudtson and Emily Boeckmann are around 7-8 points a game.
With each win, the buzz intensifies. More people are turning out for Cal-Wheat girls games, something Boeckmann said didn't happen in his early years.
“A lot of people in our school don’t like that we’re better than the boys,” Hill said, “but it has been really fun.”
It has been a team with no drama. When Schnede was named homecoming queen after Friday’s game, her teammates rushed out to the floor and embraced her.
“It is like one big family,” Widel said. “Everyone is there for each other.”
The Warriors will learn their regional assignment next week. While there are plenty of talented 1A teams in eastern Iowa, Cal-Wheat believes it can make a deep run.
It already has proven this season it can do things that have never been done here when it comes to girls basketball.
“We’re a whole different team today than when we played some of those teams early,” Coach Boeckmann said. “We’re starting to play our best basketball now.