Calamus-Wheatland carves slim margin over Wyoming Midland 31-24

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Calamus-Wheatland did just enough to beat Wyoming Midland 31-24 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 13.

The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Wyoming Midland played in a 59-33 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Aledo Mercer County. For a full recap, click here.

