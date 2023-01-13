Calamus-Wheatland carves slim margin over Wyoming Midland 31-24

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Calamus-Wheatland did just enough to beat Wyoming Midland 31-24 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 13.
The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Wyoming Midland played in a 59-33 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Aledo Mercer County. For a full recap, click here.
