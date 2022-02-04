Calamus-Wheatland delivers smashing punch early to dump North Cedar 68-27

Calamus-Wheatland swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush North Cedar 68-27 in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.

It was the 14th straight win for the Warriors, who closed the regular season with a 17-4 mark.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.