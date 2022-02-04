 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calamus-Wheatland delivers smashing punch early to dump North Cedar 68-27

  • Updated
  • 0

Calamus-Wheatland swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush North Cedar 68-27 in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.

It was the 14th straight win for the Warriors, who closed the regular season with a 17-4 mark.

In recent action on January 25, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Camanche and Calamus-Wheatland took on Wyoming Midland on January 28 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.

