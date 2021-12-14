 Skip to main content
Calamus-Wheatland outlasts Preston Easton Valley 47-35
Calamus-Wheatland outlasts Preston Easton Valley 47-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Calamus-Wheatland spurred past Preston Easton Valley 47-35 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.

Recently on December 10 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Troy Mills North Linn in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

