Calamus-Wheatland squeezes past Wilton 51-45

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Calamus-Wheatland had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Wilton 51-45 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 3.
