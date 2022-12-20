Calamus-Wheatland trips Bellevue Marquette Catholic in tenacious tussle 49-45

A tight-knit tilt turned in Calamus-Wheatland's direction just enough to squeeze past Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49-45 on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic played in a 44-34 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Calamus-Wheatland took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on December 16 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. Click here for a recap
