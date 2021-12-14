Camanche topples Goose Lake Northeast 44-35

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Camanche nabbed it to nudge past Goose Lake Northeast 44-35 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Goose Lake Northeast started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Camanche at the end of the first quarter.
The Storm's offense jumped to a 20-18 lead over the Rebels at halftime.
There was no room for doubt as Camanche added to its advantage with a 24-17 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on December 7, Camanche faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Goose Lake Northeast took on Anamosa on December 7 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.
