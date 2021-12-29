 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camp Point Central casts spell on Sherrard 38-31
0 Comments

Camp Point Central casts spell on Sherrard 38-31

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Camp Point Central nabbed it to nudge past Sherrard 38-31 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

The first quarter gave Camp Point Central a 11-5 lead over Sherrard.

Camp Point Central's shooting moved to a 22-16 lead over Sherrard at the half.

Camp Point Central's edge showed as it carried a 31-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Camp Point Central's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-4 points differential.

Recently on December 18 , Sherrard squared up on Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News