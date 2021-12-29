Camp Point Central casts spell on Sherrard 38-31

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Camp Point Central nabbed it to nudge past Sherrard 38-31 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.
The first quarter gave Camp Point Central a 11-5 lead over Sherrard.
Camp Point Central's shooting moved to a 22-16 lead over Sherrard at the half.
Camp Point Central's edge showed as it carried a 31-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Camp Point Central's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-4 points differential.
Recently on December 18 , Sherrard squared up on Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.