Camp Point Central sprints past Annawan 60-48

Stretched out and finally snapped, Camp Point Central put just enough pressure on Annawan to earn a 60-48 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
The Braves authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Panthers 33-27 at the end of the first quarter.
Camp Point Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-39 lead over Annawan.
