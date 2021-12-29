 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camp Point Central sprints past Annawan 60-48
0 Comments

Camp Point Central sprints past Annawan 60-48

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Camp Point Central put just enough pressure on Annawan to earn a 60-48 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Recently on December 18 , Annawan squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Braves authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Panthers 33-27 at the end of the first quarter.

Camp Point Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-39 lead over Annawan.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News