Canton upset ends Rockets' bid for record-breaking win

CHILLICOTHE — A win Tuesday night would have been one for the record books for the Rockridge girls' basketball team.

Even more importantly, it would give the Rockets a chance to play for a greater achievement — the first sectional championship in program history.

Unfortunately for Rockridge, the underdog Canton Lady Giants had other ideas. A pair of 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter and crucial free throws at the end brought the Rockets' season to a close with a 49-34 loss.

"We knew coming in that Canton was a switching defensive team," said Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald. "They switch 100% of everything. I thought we had a decent plan on how to attack it, but we just seemed flat on the offensive end of the court. It was a tough time."

The Rockets finish at 24-9, tying the single-season record for victories set by their 1999-2000 regional championship squad. Like this season's team, that year's Rockets also fell short of a sectional title.

Tuesday, however, it looked as if Rockridge was primed for a second-half surge. After a late flurry of baskets that had the game tied, the Rockets' Cierra Bush hit a shot at the second-quarter buzzer to put her club up 21-19 at halftime.

"We had good momentum going into halftime," said McDonald, "but it seemed like we were a step behind by the third minute of the third quarter."

Senior forward Kierney McDonald had a solid performance for the Rockets, posting a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds and scoring her 1,000th career point.

However, Rockridge could not get its outside game going, hitting just one of 10 attempts from 3-point range.

"It was hard for us to get the fire, especially when our outside shots were not falling. That's where our fire comes from, the excitement," McDonald said. "This ended up being a defensive battle, and typically, those go our way."

The Rockets held a 24-23 third-quarter lead before Canton's Jena Goforth scored five straight points to close the period and give the Lady Giants (14-18) a 28-24 lead.

Teammate Ella Demler picked up where Goforth left off. She hit a pair of treys in the early moments of the fourth period as Canton opened up a 36-26 lead.

Still, Rockridge was not about to go away. A three-point play by senior guard Taylor Sedam (nine points), followed by an Erin Danner bucket and a Madison Heisch free throw, had the Rockets down just 36-32 with 4:56 still left to play.

But then the Lady Giants reeled off eight straight points before a McDonald bucket with 1:01 left cooled them off. However, Canton hit 10 of 13 free throws in the final period to help them advance to Thursday's 7 p.m. sectional-title matchup with Normal University (18-16).

Canton's Katie Smith scored six of her 13 points in the fourth period, with Demler scoring seven of her nine points in that span. Goforth had 12 of her 16 points in the second half.

"Down the stretch they shot well from the line," Coach McDonald said. "When you're trying to get the ball back, that makes it hard."

