Cascade imposes its will on Durant 66-34

Durant got no credit and no consideration from Cascade, which slammed the door 66-34 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Cascade and Durant squared off with February 15, 2022 at Cascade High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
