Cascade overwhelms Camanche 45-21

Cascade stomped on Camanche 45-21 in Iowa girls basketball on December 19.
The last time Cascade and Camanche played in a 56-17 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Camanche faced off against Clinton and Cascade took on Durant on December 10 at Cascade High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.