Cascade takes down Camanche 45-22

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cascade did exactly that with a 45-22 win against Camanche in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.
The last time Cascade and Camanche played in a 56-17 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Cascade faced off against Durant and Camanche took on Clinton on December 10 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.