Case steps down as North Scott's girls basketball coach

Fiery. Intense. Passionate.
All similar in meaning, those adjectives have been used to describe North Scott girls basketball coach TJ Case.
His coaching style has led to three state championships in a four-year window, five state tournament appearances and 158 wins over an eight-year period.
"Once this season got over, I was looking for that spark, looking for that fire to get back in the gym," Case said. "It was taking longer and longer to get that.
"I'm not that coach. I only know how to do it one way, and that's going 110%."
Case announced Tuesday he is stepping down as North Scott's head coach. He sent an email to players, parents and coaching staff informing them of his decision.
"The program is at a high right now, and I believe the winning tradition will carry on with whomever takes the wheel," Case wrote.
The Lancers won state titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020. North Scott reached the state semifinals this past season before losing to top-seeded Glenwood.
"It is just time," Case said. "I have been thinking about this really hard since the season got over. I just feel it is time, time to look for some different challenges.
"I've had a really good run at it. There is never a good time to go because you always feel you're leaving somebody. With us having no seniors next year, it seems this is the right time."
Case wants more family time instead of focusing his eyes on a computer screen scouting the next opponent or preparing for the next practice.
One of his daughters, Presley, plays basketball at St. Ambrose. Another daughter, Josie, runs cross country and track for Pleasant Valley.
"I've had a lot of time away from family," he said. "I want to turn back toward spending time with family."
What is that next challenge? That is still to be determined.
"If the right situation arose, I'd like to coach in college," Case said, "but those jobs are hard to come by. I don't know what's out there."
Case coached two Division I players during his tenure — Grace Boffeli and Karli Rucker — along with several others who have or did play in college. Boffeli is North Scott's all-time leading scorer and rebounder while Rucker was the cornerstone of Case's first state championship squad.
North Scott won at least 16 games in each season under Case. It pieced together a 26-0 season in 2019-20, and the program owned a 39-game win streak at one point this past season.
The youth program is on solid ground.
"He has done a phenomenal job," North Scott activities director Jason Schroeder said. "He put the time and effort in, he's had great kids come through and there is great talent coming in, and that's on him.
"Coaching varsity sports is a year-long thing, no time off anymore. I understood his decision and told him he's always welcome back."
North Scott has four players returning who started multiple games this past season — Hattie Hagedorn, Lexi Ward, Lauren Golinghorst and Makayla Farnum.
"The cupboard is not bare," Case said. "We've done a good job with the youth program and we've got plenty of young girls that played this (past) year."
Schroeder said he plans to sit down with North Scott's current staff and get feedback from them in the next week or two.
"We'll look everywhere (for the next coach)," he said. "If we got things in house, great. I can tell you we won't have anybody hired for a while."
Devvin Davis, an elementary teacher in the district, has been Case's assistant the past eight years.
Case has made a strong push for Davis to be his successor.
"She deserves it," Case said. "She'd be a really good fit, a good transition of what we've been creating and doing.
"She'd be great for the girls and make it a smooth transition."
Half of the 10 girls basketball jobs in the Mississippi Athletic Conference are open. Central DeWitt, Davenport Central, Davenport West and Muscatine also have vacancies to fill.