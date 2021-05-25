Case steps down as North Scott's girls basketball coach

Fiery. Intense. Passionate.

All similar in meaning, those adjectives have been used to describe North Scott girls basketball coach TJ Case.

His coaching style has led to three state championships in a four-year window, five state tournament appearances and 158 wins over an eight-year period.

"Once this season got over, I was looking for that spark, looking for that fire to get back in the gym," Case said. "It was taking longer and longer to get that.

"I'm not that coach. I only know how to do it one way, and that's going 110%."

Case announced Tuesday he is stepping down as North Scott's head coach. He sent an email to players, parents and coaching staff informing them of his decision.

"The program is at a high right now, and I believe the winning tradition will carry on with whomever takes the wheel," Case wrote.

The Lancers won state titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020. North Scott reached the state semifinals this past season before losing to top-seeded Glenwood.

"It is just time," Case said. "I have been thinking about this really hard since the season got over. I just feel it is time, time to look for some different challenges.