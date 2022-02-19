 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Washington severs Bettendorf's hopes 49-36

Cedar Rapids CR Washington grabbed a 49-36 victory at the expense of Bettendorf in Iowa girls basketball on February 19.

Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's shooting jumped to a 19-18 lead over Bettendorf at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Warriors and the Bulldogs locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

