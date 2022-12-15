Central DeWitt delivers smashing punch to stump Davenport West 54-25

Central DeWitt swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Davenport West 54-25 on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Central DeWitt moved in front of Davenport West 16-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Sabers fought to a 33-10 half margin at the Falcons' expense.
Central DeWitt jumped to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons closed the lead with a 15-5 margin in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport West squared off with January 28, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on December 9 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.
