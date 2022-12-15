Central DeWitt delivers smashing punch to stump Davenport West 54-25

Central DeWitt swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Davenport West 54-25 on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Central DeWitt moved in front of Davenport West 16-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers fought to a 33-10 half margin at the Falcons' expense.

Central DeWitt jumped to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons closed the lead with a 15-5 margin in the fourth quarter.

