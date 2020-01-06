Central DeWitt faces big test this week

Following a 16-5 season last year, there were heightened expectations for the Central DeWitt girls basketball program entering this season.
So far, the Sabers haven't disappointed, off to a 9-0 start and ranked 10th in Class 4A. It's a good start, but one they're eager to build on.
"I think we have plenty of room yet to grow," head coach Chad Specht said. "Some of the things we talk about internally is if we don't take that next step and try to change little things here and there, will we ever be able to get over that hump?"
This week could provide a lot of answers as Central DeWitt faces its most grueling stretch of the season so far, hosting third-ranked Center Point-Urbana Tuesday, second-ranked Marion Friday, then 12th-ranked and traditional rival Maquoketa next Tuesday.
The chance to take on the Stormin' Pointers, who won the Class 3A title last year, and Marion, which has played in the last three Class 4A state title games, is a daunting one, but provides a great opportunity for the Sabers.
"The scheduling gods were not kind to us but this goes to credit how the Wamac is a quality conference now that we're facing a gauntlet here," Specht said. "I'm just looking for great efforts each night and whether we're in an upswing or a downswing, can we continue to maintain positive attitudes, can we continue to maintain teamwork, can we look to continue to work on those things that we know are an issue that may get exposed just because these teams are that good?"
Despite last year's success, there was still clearly a gap between Central DeWitt and the more established teams in the area. The Sabers lost 51-41 to CPU and also fell to Marion 66-42 and 56-35. This is an opportunity to see how much Central DeWitt has closed the gap on those teams, which hopefully will pay off in the postseason.
It's also an opportunity to see how the team deals with adversity or success, with the date against Maquoketa next week one Central DeWitt can't overlook, regardless of how these first two games play out.
"How do you try not to look at the big picture?" Specht said. "That's why we continue to try and beat that in our program, from the very beginning, we just try to take it one game at a time, one quarter at a time, one practice at a time.
"It's not easy, it's a challenge but that's another reason why I've been surprised is this group has really responded well to that."
Like last year, the Sabers have been led this season by the sophomore duo of Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows. Veach is leading the Sabers with 19.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while Meadows is adding 15.2 points.
"It's very hard sometimes to realize they're just sophomores on the floor, with the way they carry themselves," Specht said. "They're certainly growing into more of that leadership role and I think they're learning every day with it but that's been another pleasant surprise there."
With two sophomores leading the charge, the Sabers have used this first part of their schedule to try and find other players to step up around them. The Sabers came out of break with a 62-52 win over Dyersville Beckman, a chance to knock off any rust from the holiday break.
"We came in prepared," Specht said. "I think it helped us get that one ready and shelved before he hit that gauntlet."
Long layoff: With Burlington dropping out of the Mississippi Athletic Conference this season, each team has two scheduled byes in conference play.
Assumption had one fall on the last Friday before break, the Knights' last game a 50-33 win over Muscatine on Dec. 17. That gave Assumption 21 days between games, a long time for the momentum of a 6-1 start stall.
"We've got a long ways to go and we really do have the potential to surprise some people come January," head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "We're in a really good position right now so we need to make sure we just keep feeding off that and growing as a team and working on some different things offensively. That's the focus over break."
The Class 3A No. 9 Knights get no easy tasks coming out of the break, taking on Class 4A No. 1 North Scott Tuesday and Class 5A No. 12 Davenport North on Friday before Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout matchup with Sherrard.
But McNamara likes the way Assumption has started the season.
"I knew it was possible but coming in we had some minor aches and pains and we had two star players playing volleyball," she said. "I just think some of the things we've worked through early in the season is a testament to these kids because they do come in every day eager to be coached."