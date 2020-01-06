Central DeWitt faces big test this week

Despite last year's success, there was still clearly a gap between Central DeWitt and the more established teams in the area. The Sabers lost 51-41 to CPU and also fell to Marion 66-42 and 56-35. This is an opportunity to see how much Central DeWitt has closed the gap on those teams, which hopefully will pay off in the postseason.

It's also an opportunity to see how the team deals with adversity or success, with the date against Maquoketa next week one Central DeWitt can't overlook, regardless of how these first two games play out.

"How do you try not to look at the big picture?" Specht said. "That's why we continue to try and beat that in our program, from the very beginning, we just try to take it one game at a time, one quarter at a time, one practice at a time.

"It's not easy, it's a challenge but that's another reason why I've been surprised is this group has really responded well to that."

Like last year, the Sabers have been led this season by the sophomore duo of Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows. Veach is leading the Sabers with 19.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while Meadows is adding 15.2 points.