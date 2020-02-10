Central DeWitt finishes on top of final Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5
1. Central DeWitt (17-2, LW: 1)
The Sabers beat Maquoketa and Vinton-Shellsburg but lost 57-46 to Class 4A No. 2 Marion last week. Central DeWitt's only two losses have come to teams ranked in the top four of 4A. Sophomore Taylor Veach has already scored over 600 points in her career.
This week: Thursday vs. Marion
2. Riverdale (23-3, LW: 2)
The Rams clinched their second straight Three Rivers West Conference title with a 32-17 win over Sherrard, then closed up the regular season with a 54-34 win over Ridgewood. Riverdale turns its attention to winning a regional title, something that eluded the Rams last year.
This week: IHSA regional tournament
3. Bellevue Marquette (19-1, LW: 3)
The Mohawks clinched the outright Tri Rivers Conference East title with a 44-34 win over Prince of Peace. Bellevue Marquette has not lost since Dec. 10 and has dominated Class 1A competition, winning games by an average of 19.3 points.
This week: Tuesday vs. Anamosa
4. Maquoketa (15-5, LW: 4)
The Cardinals rebounded from a loss to Central DeWitt with a 58-56 win over Clear Creek-Amana. Maquoketa is one of the better 3-point shooting teams in Class 4A, fourth at 35.5 percent and have three players all shooting over 40 percent from behind the line.
This week: Tuesday vs. Solon
5. West Liberty (16-4, LW: 5)
The Comets are stumbling entering postseason play, falling 58-41 to West Branch and 46-40 to Iowa City Regina. It's just the eighth time this season the Comets have been held below 45 points, four of those games resulted in losses.
This week: Tuesday vs. Wilton; Saturday vs. Mid-Prairie