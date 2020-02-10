Central DeWitt finishes on top of final Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (17-2, LW: 1)

The Sabers beat Maquoketa and Vinton-Shellsburg but lost 57-46 to Class 4A No. 2 Marion last week. Central DeWitt's only two losses have come to teams ranked in the top four of 4A. Sophomore Taylor Veach has already scored over 600 points in her career.

This week: Thursday vs. Marion

2. Riverdale (23-3, LW: 2)

The Rams clinched their second straight Three Rivers West Conference title with a 32-17 win over Sherrard, then closed up the regular season with a 54-34 win over Ridgewood. Riverdale turns its attention to winning a regional title, something that eluded the Rams last year.

This week: IHSA regional tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3. Bellevue Marquette (19-1, LW: 3)

The Mohawks clinched the outright Tri Rivers Conference East title with a 44-34 win over Prince of Peace. Bellevue Marquette has not lost since Dec. 10 and has dominated Class 1A competition, winning games by an average of 19.3 points.

This week: Tuesday vs. Anamosa

4. Maquoketa (15-5, LW: 4)