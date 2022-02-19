Central DeWitt girls survive, advance with tight win over Maquoketa

DEWITT — Central DeWitt defeated Maquoketa by a total of 53 points in two regular-season meetings this year.

It quickly became apparent that Saturday’s Class 4A Region 3 semifinal between the two squads was not going to be a blowout.

In a contest that featured eight ties and 12 lead changes, the seventh-ranked Sabers pulled away late to win 65-57 and advance in the postseason.

“It’s a different animal. In the postseason, all teams are ready to play,” Central DeWitt guard Allie Meadows said. “It might not be like that in conference play. I thought we came ready, and so did they. But I’m glad we ended up getting it done.”

Central DeWitt (18-4), which has won eight straight games and is now 10-1 in its home gym this season, will host No. 10 Clear Creek-Amana in Tuesday’s regional final.

Clinging to a two-point lead with five minutes left in Saturday’s contest, Central DeWitt head coach Justin Shiltz switched up his defense. He went to man-to-man, and Maquoketa was limited to just one field goal until the Cardinals made a shot just before the buzzer.

“We never play man,” Shiltz said. “I’m not a big man-to-man guy, but I thought it benefited us tonight. Our girls are used to playing zone. We changed it up a little bit to try to pressure their wings and not make it so easy to throw it inside.”

Not only were Maquoketa’s two 6-foot-2 post players having a big night, but the Cardinals were also kicking the ball back out for open 3-pointers. But those open looks dried up when the Sabers went to man-to-man.

“They hit their shots,” Meadows said of the Cardinals. “What we really focused on was their bigs. We really wanted to dig down, but then their 3-point shooters were ready and set. I think it kind of took us out of our mojo a little bit. With everyone for them hitting (shots) in the first half, it was challenging for us to guard them, especially in our zone.”

Central DeWitt’s Taylor Veach banked in a short jumper with just under five minutes remaining that broke a 52-52 tie, and then she scored a driving layup to put the Sabers up by four. Jackie Miller scored inside for the Cardinals to trim the lead back to two with just under four minutes left, but Maquoketa would tally just one more point until Carley Davis scored right before the buzzer.

“The last three minutes we didn’t score like we did the previous 29,” Maquoketa head coach James Doepke said.

The Sabers went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the game’s final minute to seal the win.

Maquoketa (10-13) kept the game close by slowing the Saber fast break and making the home team run half-court offense.

“We scored with them,” Doepke said. “We forced them to play half-court offense as much as we could. That was why we were right there at the end. We didn’t let them get out and run. When they can get out and run, they’re a very difficult team to beat. When they have to play half-court offense, you saw what happens. If you can make them play half-court offense, they’re not the world beaters that everybody thinks they are.”

Meadows went 3-for-4 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 21 points. Veach added 18 points. Lauren Walker scored eight points, and Kylee DeVore had seven points to go with 10 rebounds.

Four Cardinals scored in double figures. Davis had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Miller finished with 10 points. Reese Kuhlman made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points, and Tenley Cavanagh hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points.

"We’ve got different girls who step up every night,” Doepke said. “We’ve got seven seniors, and we’ve got a lot of great senior leadership. They were going to go down fighting, and we did.”

It wasn’t a blowout, and it wasn’t necessarily pretty, but the Sabers advanced.

“I hate to be cliche, but the third time around is going to be a totally different game than the first two,” Shiltz said. “Thankfully, we persevered and played enough good basketball to win.”

