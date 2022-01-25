Central DeWitt records sound decision over Davenport North 57-52

Central DeWitt upended Davenport North for a narrow 57-52 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 25.
The Sabers jumped in front of the Wildcats 13-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Sabers moved in front of the Wildcats 38-36 to begin the fourth quarter.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Sabers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-16 final quarter, too.
