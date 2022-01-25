 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt records sound decision over Davenport North 57-52
Central DeWitt records sound decision over Davenport North 57-52

Central DeWitt upended Davenport North for a narrow 57-52 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 25.

The Sabers jumped in front of the Wildcats 13-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers moved in front of the Wildcats 38-36 to begin the fourth quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Sabers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-16 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

