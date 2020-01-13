Central DeWitt remains atop first Area Fab 5 of 2020

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (9-1, LW: 1)

The Sabers dropped their first game of the year, 49-47 to Class 4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana, a game Central DeWitt led for much of the way. Taylor Veach matched a career high with 27 points in the loss and is now averaging 20 points per game, seventh in Class 4A.

This week: Tuesday vs. Maquoketa; Friday vs. West Delaware

2. Riverdale (14-2, LW: 2)

The Rams went 3-1 at the Dixon KSB Holiday Classic, which included wins over Western Big Six teams Sterling and United Township. They followed that up with wins over Richmond-Burton and Rockridge. Sidney Garrett is averaging 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

This week: Thursday at Fulton

3. Maquoketa (8-2, LW: 3)

The Cardinals came out of the break with wins over West Delaware and Dyersville Beckman, setting up a big game against rival Central DeWitt. Sophomore Tenley Cavanagh is coming along for the Cardinals, averaging 8.2 points per game this season.

This week: Tuesday at Central DeWitt; Friday at Solon