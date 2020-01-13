Central DeWitt remains atop first Area Fab 5 of 2020

AREA FAB 5
1. Central DeWitt (9-1, LW: 1)
The Sabers dropped their first game of the year, 49-47 to Class 4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana, a game Central DeWitt led for much of the way. Taylor Veach matched a career high with 27 points in the loss and is now averaging 20 points per game, seventh in Class 4A.
This week: Tuesday vs. Maquoketa; Friday vs. West Delaware
2. Riverdale (14-2, LW: 2)
The Rams went 3-1 at the Dixon KSB Holiday Classic, which included wins over Western Big Six teams Sterling and United Township. They followed that up with wins over Richmond-Burton and Rockridge. Sidney Garrett is averaging 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
This week: Thursday at Fulton
3. Maquoketa (8-2, LW: 3)
The Cardinals came out of the break with wins over West Delaware and Dyersville Beckman, setting up a big game against rival Central DeWitt. Sophomore Tenley Cavanagh is coming along for the Cardinals, averaging 8.2 points per game this season.
This week: Tuesday at Central DeWitt; Friday at Solon
4. Bellevue Marquette (10-1, LW: 4)
The Mohawks have won six straight, all by double digits and their average margin of victory is 20 points. Miranda Peters is averaging 16.1 points per game while Tori Michel is adding 14.3 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Cedar Valley Christian; Thursday at Anamosa
5. West Liberty (9-2, LW: 5)
The Comets suffered their first losses of the season coming out of the holiday break, falling to 2A No. 1 Cascade and 2A No. 6 West Branch. That sandwiched wins over Camanche and Louisa-Muscatine. Macy Daufeldt and Finley Hall are both averaging over 13 points per game.
This week: Tuesday at Wilton; Friday vs. Mid-Prairie