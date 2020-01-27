Central DeWitt, Riverdale stay atop Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5
1. Central DeWitt (12-1, LW: 1)
The Sabers rolled to a 60-35 win over Solon in their only game last week. Allison Meadows and Taylor Veach each scored 21 points and are both averaging over 15 points per game on the season.
This week: Tuesday vs. Dyersville Beckman; Friday vs. Mount Vernon
2. Riverdale (18-3, LW: 2)
The Rams dropped an overtime game to Stillman Valley 42-39 but rebounded with wins over Orion and Polo. Riverdale's three losses have been by a combined 11 points to teams with a collective 62-12 record.
This week: Thursday vs. Rockridge; Friday vs. Dakota, Erie-Prophetstown
3. Bellevue Marquette (15-1, LW: 3)
The Mohawks beat Easton Valley, Calamus-Wheatland and Midland, all by an average of 15 points. Tori Michel averaged a double-double (14.7 points, 13 rebounds) over that span.
This week: Tuesday vs. Lisbon; Friday at Calamus-Wheatland
4. Maquoketa (12-3, LW: 4)
It was a busy week for the Cardinals, who beat Mount Vernon, Benton, Dyersville Beckman and Clinton, allowing 38.5 points per game in that span. Maquoketa's three losses have all come to teams in the top 10 of Class 4A.
This week: Tuesday vs. Mount Vernon; Thursday vs. Benton; Friday at Dyersville Beckman
5. West Liberty (15-2, LW: 5)
The Comets enjoyed wins over Durant and North Cedar and clinched their first winning season since 1991 in the process. Siblings Sailor and Finley Hall combined to average 24.5 points in both games and are accounting for 40.7 percent of the team's offense.
This week: Friday at Tipton