Central DeWitt, Riverdale stay atop Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (12-1, LW: 1)

The Sabers rolled to a 60-35 win over Solon in their only game last week. Allison Meadows and Taylor Veach each scored 21 points and are both averaging over 15 points per game on the season.

This week: Tuesday vs. Dyersville Beckman; Friday vs. Mount Vernon

2. Riverdale (18-3, LW: 2)

The Rams dropped an overtime game to Stillman Valley 42-39 but rebounded with wins over Orion and Polo. Riverdale's three losses have been by a combined 11 points to teams with a collective 62-12 record.

This week: Thursday vs. Rockridge; Friday vs. Dakota, Erie-Prophetstown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3. Bellevue Marquette (15-1, LW: 3)

The Mohawks beat Easton Valley, Calamus-Wheatland and Midland, all by an average of 15 points. Tori Michel averaged a double-double (14.7 points, 13 rebounds) over that span.

This week: Tuesday vs. Lisbon; Friday at Calamus-Wheatland

4. Maquoketa (12-3, LW: 4)