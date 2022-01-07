 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt sets a fast pace to trip Clinton 72-35
Central DeWitt stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 72-35 win over Clinton in Iowa girls basketball on January 7.

The first quarter gave the Sabers a 27-10 lead over the River Kings.

The Sabers registered a 44-17 advantage at halftime over the River Kings.

