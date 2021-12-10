 Skip to main content
Central DeWitt sews up Davenport North 59-58
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Central DeWitt wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-58 over Davenport North for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 10.

In recent action on December 3, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on November 30 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

