Central DeWitt tackles Davenport West 66-16

Central DeWitt painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Davenport West's defense for a 66-16 win at Davenport West High on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Bettendorf on December 7 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Central DeWitt pulled ahead in front of Davenport West 29-6 to begin the second quarter.
Central DeWitt registered a 43-6 advantage at halftime over Davenport West.
The Sabers took charge in front of the Falcons 59-6 to begin the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.