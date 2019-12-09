Central DeWitt takes over top spot in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (4-0, LW: 2)

The Sabers passed their first test of stamina, beating Clear Creek-Amana, Williamsburg and Clinton in a stretch of five days. Taylor Veach is leading three Sabers in double digits with 21.7 points per game.

This week: Tuesday vs. Benton; Friday at Independence

2. Riverdale (5-1, LW: 1)

After winning their TRAC opener 62-37 over Fulton, the Rams suffered a 42-39 road loss to Amboy. Sydney Garrett scored 17 points in the win over the Steamers, supplemented by 12 points from Katelyn Oleson.

This week: Thursday at Orion; Monday vs. Camanche

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3. Maquoketa (4-0, LW: 3)

Nell Sybesma averaged 23.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in wins over Vinton-Shellsburg and Independence last week. The Cardinals get their first big test of the year when they host defending Class 3A state champion Center Point-Urbana Tuesday.

This week: Tuesday vs. Center Point-Urbana; Friday vs. South Tama

4. Bellevue Marquette (4-0, LW: 4)