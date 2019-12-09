Central DeWitt takes over top spot in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5
1. Central DeWitt (4-0, LW: 2)
The Sabers passed their first test of stamina, beating Clear Creek-Amana, Williamsburg and Clinton in a stretch of five days. Taylor Veach is leading three Sabers in double digits with 21.7 points per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Benton; Friday at Independence
2. Riverdale (5-1, LW: 1)
After winning their TRAC opener 62-37 over Fulton, the Rams suffered a 42-39 road loss to Amboy. Sydney Garrett scored 17 points in the win over the Steamers, supplemented by 12 points from Katelyn Oleson.
This week: Thursday at Orion; Monday vs. Camanche
3. Maquoketa (4-0, LW: 3)
Nell Sybesma averaged 23.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in wins over Vinton-Shellsburg and Independence last week. The Cardinals get their first big test of the year when they host defending Class 3A state champion Center Point-Urbana Tuesday.
This week: Tuesday vs. Center Point-Urbana; Friday vs. South Tama
4. Bellevue Marquette (4-0, LW: 4)
Tori Michel averaged 16 points and 14 rebounds in wins over Dubuque Wahlert, Central City and Alburnett last week. So far this season, Michel is averaging 14.0 points and 13.3 rebounds for the Mohawks.
This week: Tuesday at Maquoketa Valley; Thursday at Durant; Friday vs. North Linn
5. Louisa-Muscatine (4-0, LW: NR)
Behind the play of Kylee and Hailey Sanders, the Falcons are off to their best start in over a decade following wins over Wilton, Highland and Hillcrest Academy. The Sanders sisters are averaging 35.8 points, 18.0 rebounds and 11.8 steals per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Lone Tree