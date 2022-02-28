Central DeWitt's Meadows and Veach hoping to realize childhood dream at state

DEWITT — Casey Veach posted a photo on Twitter last week of her daughter Taylor and Allie Meadows as young girls, holding a sign for a Central DeWitt homecoming parade that reads "2022 STATE CHAMPIONS."

"That's the one goal we haven't gotten yet," said Taylor, now a senior on the Sabers girls basketball team. "We've gotten to Des Moines, we've both signed to go play Division I. This is the one thing we haven't gotten together so it's definitely a goal of ours."

The two lynchpins to the Sabers' success over the last four years have a chance to make that dream a reality this week. Central DeWitt faces Cedar Rapids Xavier in a Class 4A quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

It's the second straight trip to state for the Sabers, who lost to North Scott last year in a quarterfinal matchup.

"I’ve always wanted to end my career in Des Moines," Meadows said. "Me and Tay have been talking, these next couple games are going to be our last but I don’t really think we’re letting it get to us now because we don’t want to be upset or distracted going into games."

It's been a fun ride the past four seasons. The Sabers are 69-16 since Meadows and Veach joined the team. Both have scored over 1,000 points and both will continue their careers at the Division I level next year, Veach going to Illinois State and Meadows playing for Western Illinois.

It was a nice situation for Justin Shiltz to step into as head coach as he took over the reins this season.

"I would be lying if I didn't say that made the job attractive," Shiltz said. "Any time a coach can coach a Taylor and Allie, even if it's just one year, you've got to really cherish that moment."

However, the road back to Des Moines was not without its ups and downs. Picked to win the Mississippi Athletic Conference by the coaches and ranked third in 4A to start the season, the Sabers were at one point 10-4, though three of those losses came to state-qualifying teams.

Part of that was due to a new coach in Shiltz, who brought in new offensive and defensive schemes.

There were some times during that early part of the season when confidence faltered somewhat, particularly after a 53-39 loss to Davenport Assumption in December.

"I just remember that game and our offense didn’t work and our defense didn’t work and I was kind of questioning, ‘OK, is this something we’re going to continue to do?’" Meadows said. "We did continue to do it but in practice we really worked on it and that’s what made the difference."

Shiltz said Veach and Meadows were critical to keeping the team together during that stretch. It allowed the players around them to settle into their roles, like Davenport West transfer Kylee DeVore, who is averaging nine points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks over the last seven games. Freshman Lauren Walker has also stepped up, averaging just under nine points per game this year.

"It just took some time and sometimes coaches and media and fans go, 'Hey, what took so long?' I don't know, just sometimes it does," Shiltz said. "What makes (Taylor and Allie) special is there's a fire in there, they're going to do their thing sometimes."

"I think we have a mutual understanding that ... with girls that are that talented I've got to let them do their thing."

Now, at the most important time, the Sabers seem to have put it all together, winners of nine straight, including a statement-making 73-36 win over North Scott on Feb. 8.

"That gave us a lot of confidence as a team because we knew we could play like that all season, it just took us a little bit to click," Veach said. "Once it did, we were like 'Wow, we can do some good things here.' I think it gave everybody confidence leading into the next games."

Four years ago, Xavier humbled Central DeWitt and a freshmen Veach and Meadows, grabbing a 45-17 win in a regional final. Even though they've come so far since that loss, it's still something the pair vividly remember and are actively seeking to avoid.

"That game was embarrassing for us so I knew I did not want to feel like that again. I don’t want to end my career like that," Veach said. "I feel like we know we have something special so I think we all have confidence we can do better. Whatever happens, I just want to make sure that we're all going out with 100% and give it everything we've got."

And for the duo, who have been playing together since first grade, to have the opportunity to realize that childhood dream in their final games together is something they're not taking for granted.

"It’s just crazy to me because we both started out as scrawny little freshmen and coming into a big stage, we didn’t really know how to handle ourselves," Meadows said. "It’s cool to see how our skill has developed but also our mindset on things, just going through so many basketball games and practices together, we’ve really grown. Being able to play with each other, it’s almost like we both have eyes in the back of our heads for each other.

"We’re definitely best friends and I don’t think that’s ever going to change."

