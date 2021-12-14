Central girls collect fourth straight win, stay atop MAC

Amara Burrage has preached accountability, positivity, structure and togetherness in her first season of leading Davenport Central’s girls’ basketball program.
Her team has bought into those things, and the wins are starting to follow.
After nail-biting losses to Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorite Central DeWitt to open the season, Central reeled off its fourth consecutive victory Tuesday night with a 48-41 triumph over Bettendorf at Bettendorf High School.
Projected eighth in the MAC coaches preseason poll, Central (4-2, 4-1 MAC) finds itself tied for first place with Pleasant Valley, Central DeWitt and North Scott.
“That means everything to us,” said guard Aniah Smith, who finished with a team-high 16 points. “This is something we’ve wanted since we were little girls. We’re going to keep fighting and stay humble.
“We have really good chemistry and we want it this year.”
The Blue Devils are still a little rough around the edges. They turned the ball over 19 times, missed 10 of 21 free throws and don’t possess much depth.
But instead of caving, Central found a way to persevere.
“The way we compete is different,” Burrage said. “We have a structure set, and I want everybody to be themselves. Having fun playing basketball is the biggest key for me, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Central led for the majority of the contest, including a 10-point margin with a little more than 6 minutes remaining. Bettendorf (4-3, 3-2) whittled the deficit to three, but Central made enough free throws, recorded enough rebounds and came up with enough defensive stops to prevail.
“I’m disappointed in the result tonight, but I’m sort of excited for Central basketball,” Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. “They’re doing good stuff. It is fun to see them having some success.”
It is a veteran-laden Central squad — four seniors and two juniors in the rotation.
The Blue Devils have had talent in the past. Now, that talent is coupled with structure and discipline.
“We are held accountable for everything,” junior post Addisen Ford said.
It can be simple things such as players not allowed to wear earrings at practice.
“It is not easy sometimes, but they have bought into my system,” Burrage said. “They’re doing the work. We’re just making sure they’re ready to go day in and day out.”
Ford was especially big in this one. The Drake soccer commit hauled in a game-high 17 rebounds, extending several possessions in the second half.
“I knew No. 40 (Lillie Petersen) was a big problem in the paint for Bettendorf,” Ford said. “I always want to try and outrebound my opponents.”
Petersen still finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds, but the Bulldogs struggled elsewhere. They were 5 of 33 from beyond the arc and sustained another blow as starter Kate McAleer went down with an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.
Bettendorf already is without double-digit scorer Hattie Aanestad and freshman post Alivia Carr.
“It is tough to sustain that level of play we need to when you keep having bodies drop to the floor,” Tritt said. “For us tonight, our shot selection wasn’t good. We had some open extended shots and we took them too quick, in a position where we weren’t able to rebound.
“I don’t mind taking that many (3s) if we’re wide open, but we’ve got to recognize if shots aren’t falling, we’ve got to get to the basket.”
Noelle Smith joined Aniah Smith in double figures for Central with 11 points.
The Blue Devils have two difficult games remaining before the holiday break in MAC co-leaders North Scott and Pleasant Valley.
“We’ve kept harping on them don’t let yourselves get down,” Burrage said. “At one point tonight I told them, ‘Play this game like it is your last game on earth.’ If you let those (negative) things build up, it can wear you down.
“Just believing is the biggest key. They are starting to see they can do it.”